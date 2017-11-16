Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade fears his Test career will be over if he is dumped by Australian selectors for the Ashes.

The incumbent Test wicketkeeper is expected to lose his spot after a Sheffield Shield campaign in which he only reached double figures once from five innings.

NSW's Peter Nevill is tipped to be his replacement unless selectors spring a major surprise and pick Cameron Bancroft as a wicketkeeper rather than as a specialist batsman.

Bancroft's mountain of Shield runs appears certain to earn him Ashes selection but the West Australian has only kept in a few first-class games.

Wade on Thursday evening said he was still in the dark about his prospects, rating himself a 50-50 chance to be named and conceding his career was likely at a crossroads.

"If I get dropped now from Test cricket, I'd be surprised if I get another call back," the 29-year-old said.

"That'd be my second (stint) so I'll be surprised if I play Test cricket again if this doesn't work out but who knows.

"I've given myself every chance. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out but we'll see what happens."

Wade has averaged just 20 since being parachuted into the Test side in place of Nevill last summer.

While admitting his recent batting performance hadn't been up to scratch, he said he had proven his ability behind the stumps in tough conditions in India and Bangladesh.

And he noted that his mooted replacement Nevill had also failed to make big scores in the Shield.

"Bancroft's the only one probably in the last couple of games that has really put weight of runs on the board," Wade said.

"He's kept the last couple of games so apart from that I haven't really seen anyone else around the country throwing their hand up to say 'it's my spot'.

"I've felt good with my keeping for a long period of time now.

"There's no doubt that runs would have been nice in the last couple of games but I think I've proven over a long period of time that I can bat."