A massive fire at an aged living community in Pennsylvania has injured at least 20 people and forced dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, into the cold night air.

The blaze was reported around 11 pm on Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 56 kilometres west of Philadelphia.

The fire quickly spread to multiple buildings and flames could be seen shooting from the roofs and windows of the structures.

Residents were forced to evacuate outside into the cold, with temperatures overnight hovering in the low 40s. News helicopter video showed dozens of residents on the lawn or along the street, wrapped in blankets. Many of them had been pushed in wheelchairs or rolled on beds to safety.

Chester County emergency officials said at least 20 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

According to its website, Barclay Friends offers various levels of care including memory care, skilled nursing and post-acute rehab.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.