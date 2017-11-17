Doctors have described how they found a 27cm worm inside the body of a North Korean defector. (AAP)

Medical experts say worms found in the digestive tract of a soldier who defected from North Korea highlight the country's nutritional and hygiene problems.

Parasitic worms found in a North Korean soldier, critically injured during a desperate defection, highlight nutrition and hygiene problems that experts say have plagued the isolated country for decades.

At a briefing on Wednesday, lead surgeon Lee Cook-jong displayed photos showing dozens of flesh-coloured parasites - including one 27 cm long - removed from the wounded soldier's digestive tract during a series of surgeries to save his life.

"In my over 20 year-long career as a surgeon, I have only seen something like this in a textbook," Lee said.

The parasites, along with kernels of corn in his stomach, may confirm what many experts and previous defectors have described about the food and hygiene situation for many North Koreans.

"Although we do not have solid figures showing health conditions of North Korea, medical experts assume that parasite infection problems and serious health issues have been prevalent in the country," said Choi Min-Ho, a professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine who specialises in parasites.

The soldier's condition was "not surprising at all considering the north's hygiene and parasite problems," he said.

The soldier was flown by helicopter to hospital on Monday after his dramatic escape to South Korea in a hail of bullets fired by North Korean soldiers.

He is believed to be an army staff sergeant in his mid-20s who was stationed in the Joint Security Area in the United Nations truce village of Panmunjom, according to Kim Byung-kee, a lawmaker of South Korea's ruling party, briefed by the National Intelligence Service.

North Korea has not commented on the defection.