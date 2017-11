The AFL has officially added new hybrid game AFLX to the 2018 pre-season schedule.

One of the AFL's worst-kept secrets is finally official, with the league announcing on Friday that AFLX will be part of the 2018 pre-season schedule.

Three separate round-robin tournaments of the league's new hybrid game will be played in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The tournaments will be held on the weekend before the shortened two-match pre-season series gets under way.