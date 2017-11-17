NSW Upper House MPs have voted against controversial laws to allow assisted dying in the state.

A controversial assisted dying bill has been voted down by one vote after a 12-hour late sitting in the NSW upper house.

The late night parliamentary vote came at the end of an emotional day on Thursday as MPs made pleas for and against the draft bill, which was eventually defeated by 20 votes to 19.

However, even if the proposed legislation had passed the upper house, it likely would have failed in the lower house where coalition Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Labor Opposition Leader Luke Foley have previously stated their opposition to any such legislation.

The private member's bill, introduced in September by Nationals MP Trevor Khan, would have provided patients 25 years or older, whose deaths were imminent and were in severe pain, a choice by which they could have ended their lives.