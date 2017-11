Australia can afford to lose by nine points or less against Ireland in their second International Rules clash in Perth.

Coach Chris Scott says he will be left with a bitter taste if Australia lose Saturday night's International Rules clash in Perth - even if they do enough to win the series.

Australia's 63-53 win over Ireland last week in Adelaide means the home side can lose by nine points or less in Perth and still claim the trophy.

But Scott says his team are desperate to make it a 2-0 series sweep in what will be the last major sporting event at Domain Stadium.