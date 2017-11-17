Karina Brown scores one of Australia's 11 tries in the 58-4 women's World Cup win over Cook Islands. (AAP)

Australian will run out their best side in their Women's Rugby League World Cup clash with England following their first-up thrashing of the Cook Islands.

The Jillaroos took their foot off the pedal but were nonetheless impressive in their 58-4 11-tries-to-one flogging of the Pacific side at Southern Cross Group Stadium on Thursday.

England were also opening-round winners, running out 38-8 victors over a determined and exciting Papua New Guinea side.

It means the winner of Sunday's clash will finish top of pool A and likely avoid a meeting with New Zealand until the final.

Coach Brad Donald was given food for thought after all four of his debutantes - Nakia Davis-Welsh, Meg Ward, Brittany Breayley and Lavina O'Mealey - not only starred against the Cook Islands, but scored as well.

"They were outstanding and just repaid the faith in those guys to step up and play as well as the incumbents that will play on Sunday," Donald said.

"We're really proud of all the debutantes."

Donald tinkered with his side with prop Rebecca Young and Vanessa Foliaki given big minutes.

Co-skippers Ruan Sims and Renae Kunst as well as Corban McGregor, Elianna Walton, Chelsea Baker, Heather Ballinger and Sam Bremner were all rested against the Cook Islands but will be called upon on Sunday.

"We'll be using the seven players that didn't play today," Donald said.

"We'd normally roll Steph (Hancock) out for longer than what we did today. But we gave her an opportunity to blow out the cobwebs and we'll be expecting a few more minutes."

Foliaki, Karina Brown and Kezie Apps all copped minor injuries against the Cooks Islands but are expected to be right to take on England.

While her side was humbled on Thursday, exuberant Cook Islands captain was Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate was overwhelmed with her side's ability to score against the defending world champions.

"Woah. Woah," Ngata-Aerengamate said when asked about Chantelle Inangaro Schofield's 72nd-minute try.

"I know the Jillaroos wouldn't like that try. That's all they'll think about when they look at their score. At the top level, coaches always focus on what went wrong. They'll be fixing that up. But that was cool."