Moroccan diplomat Youssef Amrani is visiting Australia and shared insights on combating terrorism and Islamic extremism.

A top Moroccan diplomat believes Australia cannot afford to ignore Africa.

Youssef Amrani, a former minister delegate for foreign affairs, is visiting Australia this week and has met with federal politicians sitting on a parliamentary foreign affairs committee.

His visit has focused on sharing insights about combating terrorism as well as instability in the Middle East and North Africa.

Mr Amrani said economic development and minimising unemployment in Africa had an important role to play in the fight against Islamic extremism.

Since 2013 the coalition government has focused Australian aid on the immediate Asia Pacific region. It has cut the aid budget to Africa by 70 per cent.

Mr Amrani sees huge scope for Australia to increase business ties with African countries and pointed out there was heavy Chinese investment.

"There are huge opportunities for you," he told AAP in Canberra.

"You should not ignore Africa."

Mr Amrani said in a globalised world, fast-growing African economies should be on Australia's radar.

"Don't think you are far, nobody is far," he said.

Australia appointed its first ambassador to a new embassy in Rabat in May.