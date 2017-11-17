Megan Schutt has taken four wickets in the first women's Ashes T20, restricting England to 132. (AAP)

Australia can win the women's Ashes by chasing down England's 132 in the first of three Twenty20 matches in Sydney.

Australia have produced a dominant bowling display to reduce England to a total of 132, as the hosts look to wrap up the women's Ashes with victory in the opening Twenty20 in Sydney.

The hosts started superbly on Friday night at North Sydney Oval, where spinner Jess Jonassen dismissed England opener Heather Knight with the second ball.

Confusion reigned over the dismissal when it appeared Jonassen had bowled Knight, who was called back to the crease when it was found wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy had broken the stumps with her glove.

But captain Knight was sent on her way when further reviews determined she had edged the ball to Healy.

The second wicket fell the next over when fast bowler Megan Schutt trapped Sarah Taylor lbw off a delivery that looked to have been going down the leg side.

The incident-packed start to the innings continued when Jonassen dropped an easy caught-and-bowled chance off the last ball of the third over.

Australia had their third wicket when Healy took a spectacular catch to remove Tammy Beaumont, diving low to her left to gather a bottom edge off Ellyse Perry's bowling.

Perry (2-26) was on a hat-trick when Katherine Brunt was caught behind off the next ball, leaving England at 4-16.

Perry missed the hat-trick by bowling a wide the next delivery.

Danielle Wyatt (50) and Natalie Sciver (26) led an English recovery, with a 64-run partnership including seven boundaries, and were helped by two dropped catches.

Wasted chances were a constant throughout Australia's night in the field with four more straightforward chances going down in the second half of the innings.

Medium pacer Delissa Kimmince, playing her first international match, broke the partnership when she removed Sciver lbw for 26 in the 13th over.

It took a slick piece of fielding by Gardner off her own bowling to run out Wyatt at the striker's end three overs later.

Schutt (4-22) tamed England's lower order with three late wickets as England were bowled out on the last ball of the innings.

Australia, who won the toss and elected to bowl first, can wrap up the Ashes with victory in any of the three T20 matches.

The match has attracted a crowd of more than 3200.