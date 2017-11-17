Shane Warne believes England are more settled than Australia based on the hosts' surprise selections for the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Paine and Shaun Marsh are the surprise call-ups against England in Brisbane next Thursday, while Cameron Bancroft has unseated out-of-former opener Matt Renshaw.

"Australia look confused. They're picking wicketkeepers that aren't even keeping for their state. To me, I think England are in a better situation going into that first Test than what Australia are," Warne told reporters on Friday.