The 32-year-old, who played the last of his four tests in October 2010, has been included in a 13-man squad for the first two tests.

“Tim was identified as an international player a long time ago and has always been renowned as a very good gloveman, also performing well for us whenever he has represented Australia in any format," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“His batting form in recent outings for the Cricket Australia XI and Tasmania has been good.”

Cameron Bancroft is expected to make his long-awaited test debut by joining his West Australian team mate Shaun Marsh in the batting lineup.

“Cameron has been a player of interest to us for some time now, having been unlucky to miss out on the test tour to Bangladesh that was cancelled in 2015," Hohns added.

“He is a very talented and tough cricketer who shows a good temperament for test cricket.

“He has thoroughly earned and deserves his call-up following some outstanding performances in the early rounds of the... Sheffield Shield competition this season."

The second match of the five-test series starts on Dec. 2.

Squad for the first two Ashes tests in Brisbane and Adelaide: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc

