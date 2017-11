Chris Farrell will win his first cap for Ireland in a new-look centre pairing with Stuart McCloskey, as coach Joe Schmidt makes 13 changes to face Fiji.

The 24-year-old, who has recently joined Munster after playing club rugby in France, will play alongside Stuart McCloskey, who makes his second international appearance.

Flanker Rhys Ruddock captains a side showing 13 changes from the team who thrashed South Africa 38-3 in Dublin last Saturday in the first of three November internationals for the Irish, who also host Argentina on Nov. 25.

Dave Kearney returns on the left wing after two injury-hit seasons and 21-year-old prop Andrew Porter wins his second cap.

"It's the acid test for Andrew, undoubtedly,' said New Zealand-born Schmidt.

"He has thoroughly impressed us. He is a long term project for the here and now, suddenly.

"He needs to get comfortable in an uncomfortable environment.

"There is no better way to test people than to throw them into the arena."

Ireland: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Dave Kearney, Joey Carbery, Kieran Marmion, Jack Conan, Jordi Murphy, Rhys Ruddock (capt), Devin Toner, Ultan Dillane, Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Jack McGrath.

Res: James Tracy, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Kieran Treadwell, CJ Stander, Luke McGrath, Ian Keatley, Robbie Henshaw.