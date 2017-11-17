Andreas Mikkelsen has started strongly in defence of his Rally Australia crown. (AAP)

Andreas Mikkelsen has continued his charmed run at Coffs Harbour's Rally Australia, setting the early pace on day one of the World Rally Championship finale.

Defending Rally Australia champion Andreas Mikkelsen holds a 16-second lead after the first morning of racing in Coffs Harbour.

The Hyundai driver was neck and neck with Citroen's Kris Meeke until a mistake from the latter forced him to reverse and give up valuable time to the Norwegian in the final leg of the World Rally Championship.

Mikkelsen and Meeke started ninth and sixth respectively on the dusty northern NSW forestry roads, benefiting as the drivers in front of them cleared the path.

Sebastien Ogier, whose fifth world title is assured regardless of the final outcome on Sunday, sits eighth after sweeping the road for his rivals as the morning's first driver.

Drivers will return to the garage before repeating the same circuit later on Friday afternoon.