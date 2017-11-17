Signout
  • Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie reacts after delivering a statement on her resignation in the Senate chamber (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
Devonport Mayor Steve Martin is expected to announce he intends to become Jacqui Lambie's Senate replacement.
Source:
AAP - SBS Wires
42 MINS AGO  UPDATED 5 MINS AGO

The man set to replace Jacqui Lambie in the Senate may need to be cleared by the High Court.

Devonport Mayor Steve Martin, who was second pick on the Jacqui Lambie Network ticket at the 2016 election, will reveal his intentions at a press conference on Friday morning.

Ms Lambie resigned from the Senate this week after UK authorities confirmed she was a British citizen by descent.

There are questions over whether Mr Martin's local government status - and whether it's regarded as an office of profit under the Crown - disqualifies him under the constitution.

In a separate case the High Court this week ruled Liberal candidate Hollie Hughes was ineligible to take the Senate seat of former cabinet minister Fiona Nash.

Ms Hughes was appointed a part-time member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on July 1 this year.

Related reading
Jacqui Lambie hopes for return to Canberra
Outgoing senator Jacqui Lambie hasn't ruled out a tilt at a lower house seat if Tasmanian MP Justine Keay has to face a by-election.
Emotional Jacqui Lambie the latest dual citizenship resignation

One of parliament's more colourful figures has resigned after becoming the latest senator to be ensnared in the citizenship fiasco.

Advertisement