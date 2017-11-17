Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie reacts after delivering a statement on her resignation in the Senate chamber (AAP)

Devonport Mayor Steve Martin is expected to announce he intends to become Jacqui Lambie's Senate replacement.

The man set to replace Jacqui Lambie in the Senate may need to be cleared by the High Court.

Devonport Mayor Steve Martin, who was second pick on the Jacqui Lambie Network ticket at the 2016 election, will reveal his intentions at a press conference on Friday morning.

Ms Lambie resigned from the Senate this week after UK authorities confirmed she was a British citizen by descent.

There are questions over whether Mr Martin's local government status - and whether it's regarded as an office of profit under the Crown - disqualifies him under the constitution.

In a separate case the High Court this week ruled Liberal candidate Hollie Hughes was ineligible to take the Senate seat of former cabinet minister Fiona Nash.

Ms Hughes was appointed a part-time member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on July 1 this year.