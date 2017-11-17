Analysts at Citi have downgraded Domain to a sell rating, saying the property listing business' shares are "overvalued" and "excessive".

Shares in profitable property group Domain are "overvalued" and the current share price is "excessive", analysts say the day after the company debuted on the ASX with a market value of more than $2 billion.

Citi analysts on Friday downgraded Domain's shares to a sell rating and a $3.40 share price target despite forecasting strong earnings growth for the lucrative business in the years ahead.

The company could face some media, developer and commercial volatility and expects lower commencements in the housing construction industry to be a headwind, they said.