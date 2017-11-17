Fiji's untested defensive organisation will be tested for the first time when they meet New Zealand in their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wellington.

Fiji skipper Kevin Naiqama has enjoyed watching his talented team run riot in pool play, but says their real test will come against New Zealand in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.

The Bati have barely been stretched defensively in racking up big wins over the United States, Wales and Italy, and fullback Naiqama says it's been exciting to see the young talent on display.

"They're the future of the game, and I'm just glad to be part of the squad," he said.

"Watching them sometimes when they're in open space, it's exciting to see. I feel like this is the strongest side we've fielded for Fiji in our past couple of outings - the boys are really clicking."

But he admits his team will have to step up a notch defensively in Wellington against a Kiwis team still smarting from last week's 28-22 pool play loss to Tonga.

The New Zealand pack laboured to make ground in Hamilton, and struggled with their offloads against Mate Ma'a, squandering a 16-2 half-time lead and conceding four tries in an ill-disciplined 15-minute second-half stretch.

Naiqama says Fiji can't count on a repeat of that sub-par effort.

"They've got a lot of strike power out wide, and also through their middle," he said.

"We've done our homework on them, and our defence is definitely going to get tested this week.

"To be the best you've got to beat the best, so it's a good test for us, individually and also as a team, to see where we are and how far we've progressed."

Kiwis coach David Kidwell has tweaked his team following the upset loss, bringing Te Maire Martin in to partner Shaun Johnson in the halves and replacing Thomas Leuluai at hooker with youngster Danny Levi.

Those changes are of little concern to Fiji, Naiqama says.

"We're not really too focused on them, we're just focusing on what we do best."