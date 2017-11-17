Former world No.1 golfer Luke Donald is in a US hospital after experiencing prolonged chest pains. (AAP)

Former world No.1 golfer Luke Donald has pulled out of the PGA Tour's RSM Classic in Georgia after being admitted to a US hospital with prolonged chest pains.

Former world No.1 golfer Luke Donald has been admitted to hospital in the United States after feeling prolonged chest pains.

Donald was scheduled to play the PGA Tour's RSM Classic in Georgia but pulled out before the first round in Sea Island.

The English golfer on Thursday used Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing a hospital gown.

"Well that wasn't quite the finish to my year I had in mind!!" he wrote.

"Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse. After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at. After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully."

Donald, 39, a four-time European Ryder Cup member, has won 13 times globally. He topped the world rankings for 56 weeks from 2011.