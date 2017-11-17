Valentine Holmes has scored five tries in Australia's 46-0 Rugby League World Cup defeat of Samoa. (AAP)

The Kangaroos have advanced to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals with an easy 46-0 win over Samoa in Darwin.

Valentine Holmes has scored a record five tries as the Kangaroos sounded an ominous warning to rivals with a 46-0 rout of Samoa in their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.

Coach Mal Meninga wanted his team to entertain on Friday night and Australia treated the sellout 13,473 crowd in Darwin to an impressive eight-try rout to move into the final four.

The Kangaroos will move to Brisbane to face New Zealand or Fiji.

Holmes broke the Australian record for most tries in a Test, surpassing eight players on four, including teammate Wade Graham who achieved the feat two weeks ago.

Michael Morgan scored a first-half double, while Billy Slater also went on the scoresheet in what was easily Australia's best attacking display of the tournament.

Samoa bow out after a disastrous campaign, having failed to win any of their pool games and showing little resistance to Australia's full force at a humid TIO Stadium.

The Kangaroos' highlights reel will be led by Holmes' 90-metre effort for his first try, as well as him finishing a team 60-metre movement for his fourth.

The right winger etched his name in the record books with a dazzling run on the opposite side of the field in the 76th minute.

The avalanche began in the ninth minute, when Holmes was the beneficiary of a dubious Josh Dugan tapback from a Cooper Cronk kick.

Holmes' second was far more impressive, breaking out of a tackle on his 10-metre line and offloading for Cronk before getting the ball back and racing away for a long-range try.

Slater rejoined Jarryd Hayne as leading try scorer in World Cup history off a set play. Morgan clinched his two tries in the space of five minutes.

First, the Kangaroos' five-eighth sliced through some soft defence in the 31st minute, before he won the race to a Cameron Smith grubber with no Samoan defender in sight.

Meninga was delighted with his team holding an opponent scoreless for the second straight week, as well as Holmes' performance.

"Big night for Val. Five tries, that's fantastic. He put himself in that position, he runs hard every time he gets the opportunity. His support play was really good," Meninga said.

"He got highly involved, so he deserved the reward that he gets by putting all the effort in."

Samoa coach Matt Parish said the game mirrored their campaign.

"Pretty disappointing. Again lots of effort but not one of our better performances," he said.

"It's been the story of our World Cup. Just too many mistakes. First half they had 21 sets, we had 11. Can't give anyone that much ball, let alone them."