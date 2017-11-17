Rooster's Mitchell Pearce says he's capable of playing alongside Cronk with Sydney next season. (AAP)

Mitchell Pearce has declared he's capable of playing alongside Cooper Cronk at the Sydney Roosters next NRL season.

Mitchell Pearce has declared he's capable of playing alongside Cooper Cronk at the Sydney Roosters next NRL season after arriving back in Australia to decide his next career move.

The premiership-winning halfback's future is likely to come to a head next week after returning Thursday from a holiday in the United States.

Pearce is weighing up his options after the Tricolours signed Cronk on a two-year deal.

The Australian and Queensland playmaker's arrival at Bondi Junction jeopardises his place in the starting 13 and it's been speculated he could ask for a release.

Cronulla, Newcastle and Manly have all been linked to the incumbent NSW halfback although he is yet to ask his management to explore other options and could yet remain.

Asked if he could play alongside Cronk next year, Pearce told television reporters: "Obviously Cooper is a player you could play with, for sure. He's the Australian halfback."

Pearce is not expected back at Roosters training for another week but it's thought he'll decide his next move in the coming days.

Manly's interest comes with their five-eighth Blake Green courted by the Warriors.

Green has a rich three-year deal waiting across the ditch but the Sea Eagles are only willing to let him go if they can secure a suitable replacement such as Pearce.

The Knights reportedly have $1.5 million to spend after missing out on a string of high profile targets including Jack Bird, James Maloney and Matt Scott.

The Sharks maintain they have room to move in their salary cap even after signing Matt Moylan in a swap deal for Maloney.