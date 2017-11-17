Cheteshwar Pujara, unbeaten on 47, has played a lone hand to take India to 5-74 at lunch on day two of the rain-hit first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata.

Cheteshwar Pujara has batted through another rain-affected, difficult session to be not out 47 and guide India to 5-74 at lunch on day two of the series-opening Test against Sri Lanka.

India resumed on Friday at 3-17 and added 57 runs, but Dasun Shanaka snared two wickets for the Sri Lankans before rain forced another delay half-an-hour before lunch.

Pujara's watchful 102-ball innings has contained nine boundaries. He is batting with Wriddhiman Saha who is six not out.

Shanaka (2-23) struck in the sixth over of the morning when he had Ajinkya Rahane (4) caught behind.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4) went in at No.6 and shared a 20-run partnership with Pujara before he was caught at point off Shanaka.

Pujara dropped anchor and played the swinging ball with extreme care. Early in the session, he negotiated Suranga Lakmal.

Lakmal finally conceded a run after 47 deliveries into his opening spell, the longest streak in Test cricket since 2002. His 11 overs have netted 3-5 and contained nine maidens.

Saha wasn't as comfortable at the crease, but settled in to combine with Pujara for a 24-run partnership before rain halted play for the fifth time in the match. Only 11 overs were possible on the opening day.