The International Olympic Committee will announce on December 5 whether Russia will be allowed to compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Russia faces being banned from the February 9-25 Games in South Korea as punishment for state-backed doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The IOC says a "decision with regard to the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be taken" by its executive board.

IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to announce the decision at a media conference.

The IOC is awaiting reports from two commissions, created to verify evidence detailed by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

One panel is prosecuting Russian athletes who competed at Sochi. The other is studying if Russian state agencies were involved.