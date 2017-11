DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to play Fiji in their test in Dublin on Saturday: 15-Andrew Conway, 14-Darren Sweetnam, 13-Chris Farrell, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Dave Kearney, 10-Joey Carbery, 9-Kieran Marmion, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Jordi Murphy, 6-Rhys Ruddock (captain), 5-Devin Toner, 4-Ultan Dillane, 3-Andrew Porter, 2-Rob Herring, 1-Jack McGrath Replacements: 16-James Tracy, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Luke McGrath, 22-Ian Keatley, 23-Robbie Henshaw.