A federal jury in Dallas has ordered Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit to pay $US247 million ($A346 million) to six patients who say they were injured by defective Pinnacle hip implants.

The jury on Thursday found that the metal-on-metal hip implants were defectively designed and that the companies failed to warn consumers about the risks.

Six New York residents implanted with the hip devices said they experienced tissue death, bone erosion and other injuries they claimed were caused by the implants' design flaws.