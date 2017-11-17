Widnes have signed ex-Canterbury NRL centre Krisnan Inu from Catalans for two years in Super League. (AAP)

Widnes have signed former Parramatta, Warriors and Canterbury NRL outside back Krisnan Inu from Catalans Dragons on a two-year Super League deal.

Super League outfit Widnes have signed centre Krisnan Inu from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.

Inu joined Catalans midway through the 2015 season and scored 14 tries in 46 appearances after a spell in rugby union with Stade Francais.

"I'm very excited to be playing for Widnes Vikings in the Super League next season," said the 30-year-old.

"I know from experience that Widnes Vikings are a tough team to play against and have great supporters, so I am pleased to be joining the team."

Inu, who began his NRL career at Parramatta before spells with the Warriors and Canterbury, was part of New Zealand's 2008 World Cup-winning squad and had also represented Samoa.

"Krisnan has exceptional playing abilities and understands the English game well," said Widnes coach Denis Betts.

"He will bring real quality to our edges and I am excited about the impact that he can make on the field.

"Importantly, Krisnan offers real experience, too, as someone who has consistently proved himself in the NRL, Super League and internationally.

"I am looking forward to seeing him in action in 2018."