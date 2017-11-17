Manchester City said Aguero, who scored in the first half against Nigeria, had been cleared to return to England as planned after tests having suffered "a dizzy spell".

The 29-year-old, who has scored eight league goals in as many appearances for City this season and recently became the club's all-time top scorer, tweeted on Thursday that he was raring to go after being cleared by City's medical team.

"All the tests they run on me – just for caution – turn out well, so I'm set to go for Saturday's match. C'mon, City," Aguero said.

City have collected 31 points from 11 games and are unbeaten this season, while Leicester are 12th in the table with 13 points.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)