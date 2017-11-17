A race club staff member remains in a critical but stable condition at Royal Perth Hospital following a suspected lightning strike.

Track curating staff member Douglas Fernihough, 57, was flown to Perth for treatment on Thursday.

Racing and Wagering WA chief executive Richard Burt said it was "reasonable to assume" lightning had hit him, but it was all speculation at this stage.

"There is an expectation that lighting has caused the stopping of his heart, although we're waiting obviously for that to become confirmed," Mr Burt told reporters on Friday.

Mr Burt said race meetings were usually suspended when the weather could be seen to be changing.

"I think this was just a freak outcome where the first sign of lightning literally had this sort of impact or injury on Doug ... I don't see any breakdown in process or procedure," he said.