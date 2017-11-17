Michael Matthews has taken out three major honours at the Cycling Australia awards. (AAP)

Tour de France green jersey winner Michael Matthews has capped his stunning season with three major honours at the Cycling Australia awards in Melbourne.

Matthews claimed the Sir Hubert 'Oppy' Opperman Medal and Trophy for the Australian cyclist of the year, men's road cyclist of the year and the people's choice award.

The triple crown win on Friday comes after securing the green jersey as the winner of the sprint points competition at this year's Tour de France with Team Sunweb.

"It is a huge honour in Australia to win the Oppy. It is something I have been dreaming about since I became a cyclist," Matthews said from his Monaco home.

"It is an unreal feeling (to win all three), I didn't think it would happen so soon, but it is a reminder for me that it was a big year for me and Australian cycling.

"It means a lot that I can be among other excellent Australian cyclists who have won this award."

The 27-year-old Canberran became the third Australian to win the green jersey after scoring two stage wins at this year's Tour.

In other categories, Queensland's Katrin Garfoot won her third-straight female road cyclist of the year award.

The track cyclists of the year awards went to Western Australian Cameron Meyer and South Australia's Stephanie Morton, while Caroline Buchanan (ACT) scored a sixth-consecutive BMX cyclist of the year award and Queenslander Logan Martin broke through for his first.

David Nicholas (Qld) was named the male para-cyclist of the year for a second time, while Victorian Carol Cooke rode to a third women's para-cyclist award.