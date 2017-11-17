Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangarai has urged Robert Mugabe to step down immediately as negotiations continue to end his rule.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was meeting with a South African delegation at the state house as negotiations pushed for a resolution to the political turmoil and the likely end to his decades-long reign.

South Africa President Jacob Zuma, speaking in parliament, said the political situation "very shortly will be becoming clear" but that it was too early to take any firm decision. The talks include the military and, reportedly, the Catholic church.

Seizing on the political limbo to speak out, civil society groups and opposition leaders urged Mugabe to step aside after 37 years in power and for the country to transition into free and fair elections.

"In the interest of the people, Mr Robert Mugabe must resign and step down immediately," Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, told a news conference, reading from a statement.

Mugabe has been in military custody, reportedly with his wife, and there was no sign of the recently fired deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled the country last week.

The military remained in the streets of Harare. Southern African regional officials were meeting in neighbouring Botswana on the crisis.

A joint statement by more than 100 civil society groups urged Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state, to peacefully step aside and asked the military to quickly restore order and respect the constitution. A joint statement by churches also appealed for calm.

One analyst said he believed the negotiations "have pretty much reached an end point" to get Mugabe to step aside and that it was a "matter of hours or days."

Across the country, Zimbabweans were enjoying freedoms they haven't had in years, not contending with bribe-seeking police officers who mounted roadblocks every few kilometres.

Soldiers manning the few checkpoints on roads leading into downtown Harare greeted motorists with a smile, searching cars without hostilities and wishing motorists a safe journey.

Street vendors who endured police raids after Mugabe ordered their removal were working without hassles. Trade unions urged workers to go about their business.

"The situation is quite OK because they are now returning to their jobs," said one Harare resident, Clinton Mandioper.