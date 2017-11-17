Former representative prop Nate Myles has closed the door on his 233-game NRL career.

Veteran Queensland and Kangaroos prop Nate Myles has announced his retirement from the NRL at the age of 32.

Myles played his last State of Origin game this year for Queensland, while his 233-game NRL career included time at Canterbury, the Sydney Roosters, Gold Coast and Manly before he finished this season at Melbourne.

"To have played the amount of club games he has and 32 Origin matches, in a dominant Queensland era, at a consistently high level and for so long, certainly made him one of the best forwards in the game," Storm coach Craig Bellamy said.