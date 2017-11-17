NRL half-back Jack Littlejohn, who spend the last two seasons with West Tigers, has signed with British team Salford.

The 26-year-old started his career at Manly and spent the last two seasons with Wests Tigers.

"I was extremely impressed with Jack's attitude when (head coach) Ian Watson and myself spoke to him," said Red Devils chief executive Ian Blease.

"I have no doubt he's going to be a terrific addition to the squad.

"We have been on the lookout for a quality replacement for Michael Dobson and believe we have found him.

"Jack is coming over to make a name for himself and all the Salford fans should be extremely excited to see him in action this coming season."