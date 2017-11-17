One Nation has scoffed at the Queensland premier's claim she'd rather send Labor into opposition than work with Pauline Hanson's party to govern the state.

One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson says Annastacia Palaszczuk and her LNP rival Tim Nicholls will do whatever it takes to form government.

"You know, and I know, and the people of Queensland know that both Tim Nicholls and Annastacia Palaszczuk would drag themselves over broken glass to sit in charge of the Queensland government," Mr Dickson has told ABC radio.