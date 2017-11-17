Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards has signed a two-year NRL contract extension which will keep him at the Panthers until 2020.

Penrith have shored up their future following Matt Moylan's departure, signing fullback Dylan Edwards to a two-year extension.

Despite not being off contract until the end of 2018, Edwards on Friday inked a deal which will see the 21-year-old stay at the foot of the mountains until 2020.

Edwards' was a standout in his rookie season and helped take the Panthers to the second week of the finals.

After playing one game in 2016, he established himself as the club's first-choice No.1 this year.

He was expected to be a hot commodity on the open market however the Panthers moved promptly following Moylan's departure to lock him up.

"It feels great, I'm really excited about my future here," Edwards said.

"The boys are coming closer and closer every year.

"We've got a lot of talent and hopefully it comes to fruition throughout the next couple of years and we get some really good results."