WA opener Cameron Bancroft says he's thrilled after being selected in the Ashes squad to face England.

He's spent two years waiting but Ashes newcomer Cameron Bancroft is finally able to wear his special pants.

The 24-year-old was set to make his Test debut in 2015 but his dreams were put on ice after Australia's tour of Bangladesh was cancelled for safety reasons.

He's since been patiently hoping for another chance and his dreams have finally been realised following a blistering run of form that's included Sheffield Shield scores of 76no, 86 and 228no.

Bancroft has been chosen to open alongside David Warner in place of out-of-form Matt Renshaw.

When named in Australia's Test squad two years ago, he was sent a pair of formal pants by Cricket Australia to wear on the flight over.

When that tour got cancelled, he tucked them away in his wardrobe.

But he was finally able to show them off on Friday before flying out of Perth to link with the rest of the Australian squad.

"I've actually never worn these pants before," he said.

"I pulled them on not even knowing if they were the right kind of ones that I need to wear for this flight. They're a bit short."

Bancroft hasn't played with Warner before but is looking forward to it.

"I played against him in a Shield game. He sledged me for four days," he said with a smile.

"I would expect nothing less. He's exciting. I'm sure he's going to bring a lot of energy to the group."

Bancroft said he would love nothing more than to open his Test career with a century but will enter the series with nothing to lose, an attitude that has played a key role in his form.

He said it was a thrill being told of his selection dispute it coming with initial disappointment.

"I was just in the change rooms after the (WA Shield) game," he explained.

"I turned my phone on and had the two voicemails.

"JL (Justin Langer) said, 'Have you checked your phone out?' He said I might want to check my phone.

"I listened to the voicemails with high hope.

"I had one missed call from Mosman Park Chiropractic and the second one from Boutique Finance. So it wasn't exactly good news.

"But eventually I got the call, and I was very pleased."