For a third day running, the prime minister was keen to tell Australians about the success of the same-sex marriage postal survey.

There's no let-up in Malcolm Turnbull's victory lap on same-sex marriage.

For a third day running, the prime minister was keen to tell Australians about his role in what he labelled a "hugely historic moment".

"We've put our arms around same-sex couples and we've said we love you, we respect you," he told Fitzy and Wippa on Nova 96.9 radio on Friday of the near-62 per cent 'yes' vote in a national survey.

The success of the voluntary poll - in which 80 per cent of eligible Australians took part - had "absolutely defied a whole lot of pundits".

"People said no-one would vote in it. I had so much opposition to getting this done," Mr Turnbull said, noting young people took part in huge numbers.