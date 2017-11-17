Malcolm Turnbull's penchant for taking selfies might be turned into a book to raise money for charity.

The prime minister and 3AW radio host Neil Mitchell canvassed the idea in an interview on Friday morning as a way of raising money for Royal Children's Hospital and The Alannah and Madeline Foundation.

"I'd be delighted to do that," Mr Turnbull said.

One of his most high profile selfies was with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit, but it copped social media criticism when it was established Vietnamese host Tran Dai Quang had been cropped out.