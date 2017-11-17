Annastacia Palaszczuk has ruled out working with any minor parties to form government. (AAP)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has gone all-in on the state election, declaring she would not work with any of the minor parties to form government.

It comes after Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls was criticised for refusing to say whether he'd work with One Nation during the People's Forum in Brisbane on Thursday night.

Ms Palaszczuk ruled out any deal with One Nation then, and on Friday also ruled out working with the Greens of Katter's Australian Party, effectively meaning Labor must get a majority in the 93 seat parliament, or be relegated to opposition.