Christopher Pyne says the hacking of his Twitter account is "annoying". (AAP)

Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne says there are no implications for national security after his Twitter account was hacked.

Federal cabinet minister Christopher Pyne has shrugged off the hacking of his Twitter account, saying it's a good reminder to keep changing passwords.

The defence industry minister also said there were no implications for national security after the hacked account was used to "like" a gay pornography website.

"It's a good reminder to us all, quite frankly. We need to keep changing our passwords and being aware of not anybody out there wishes us goodwill, unfortunately," he told Nine Network on Friday, adding that the incident was annoying as well as embarrassing.

Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese said there was no need for an investigation.

"We are satisfied that this is a public Twitter account, there is no connection between the Twitter account and Christopher's defence portfolio," he told the network.