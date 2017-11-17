Labor has confirmed it will not support crossbench senator Cory Bernardi’s attempt to force an investigation into the alleged hacking of Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne.

Minister Pyne on Friday said his Twitter password had been changed, a day after he claimed his account was “hacked” when Twitter users noticed he had 'liked' a gay pornographic video at 2am on Thursday, following the Yes vote in a national survey on same-sex marriage.

When Senator Bernardi said he would introduce a motion to force a full investigation in case a “foreign agent” was trying to influence elections, opposition leader Bill Shorten said he would “have a look at it” and agreed an investigation was warranted.

But on Friday morning, Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese confirmed Labor would not pursue the matter.

“I spoke to Bill Shorten last night and we’re satisfied that this is a public Twitter account. There’s no connection between the Twitter account and Christopher’s defence portfolio,” Mr Albanese told the Nine Network.

“As far as we’re concerned, it’s over. We certainly won’t be supporting Cory Bernardi’s resolution before the Senate.”

Mr Pyne said his passwords had been changed and his office had changed its “approach” to social media. He said his office had also informed Twitter of the breach.

“We’ve taken the necessary steps that you would take in these situations. It is a private Twitter account, it’s not a Defence or a government or a parliamentary account,” Mr Pyne told the Nine Network.

"It's a good reminder to us all, quite frankly. We need to keep changing our passwords and being aware of not anybody out there wishes us goodwill, unfortunately," he told Nine Network on Friday

Mr Pyne said Facebook had also notified his office of an attempted hack on Wednesday.

He described the incident as an “annoying” attempt to embarrass him.