RugbyWA says it doesn't have the money to pay for Rugby Australia's legal costs, as well as an old loan they received from the WA State government

RugbyWA have gone into voluntary administration following the axing of the Western Force and Rugby Australia's pursuit of legal costs.

RugbyWA said it doesn't have the cash to settle the $1.14 million owed to the WA Government for the 2009 stadium upgrade of nib Stadium, plus the legal costs that Rugby Australia are chasing.

Rugby Australia, formerly the ARU, axed the Western Force earlier this year, and they are chasing RugbyWA for the legal costs associated with the subsequent Supreme Court appeal.

"RugbyWA does not have the financial capacity to meet this demand,' the governing body said in a statement.

"With the support of Mr Andrew Forrest, RugbyWA has attempted to settle this issue with Rugby Australia without success.

"As the Board of RugbyWA has not been able to resolve the issue of costs with Rugby Australia, the board was left with no prudent alternative but to place the organisation into voluntary administration."