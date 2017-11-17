EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named the following team to play New Zealand in their test at Murrayfield on Saturday: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Tommy Seymour, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Alex Dunbar, 11-Lee Jones, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Cornell du Preez, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Zander Fargerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Darryl Marfo. Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Luke Hamilton, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Pete Horne, 23-Byron McGuigan.