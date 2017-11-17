Opening batsman Matthew Renshaw has been dumped for the first two Ashes Tests. (AAP)

Australian captain Steve Smith has reached out to console Matthew Renshaw after the Queensland opener was dumped for the first two Ashes Tests.

While Smith backed the selection of debutant opener Cameron Bancroft in the Australian squad, the national skipper believed a long Test career still lay ahead for the out-of-form Renshaw.

"I spoke to him last night actually," Smith said ahead of the first Test starting in Brisbane on Thursday.

"He was obviously disappointed not to be included in the squad and so he should be - you always want to be playing for Australia.

"(But) the Ashes is not a place where you are trying to find your form."

Queensland opener Renshaw has played 10 Tests but was dumped after making just 70 Sheffield Shield runs at 11.66 this summer.

In contrast Western Australia's Bancroft has amassed 442 runs at 110.50.

"For him it is about going back and scoring as many runs as he can," Smith said of Renshaw.

"(But) I think that is great what the selectors have done - they have gone with the guys in form."

Renshaw appeared set to be retained despite a double failure at his most recent Shield clash this week in Brisbane against NSW.

He was invited to a net session featuring the four Australian quicks in Brisbane and Test spinner Nathan Lyon claimed the 21-year-old Bulls batsman had the backing of the national team's "inner sanctum".

Lanky left-hander Renshaw is a Matthew Hayden lookalike and will now have to replicate his idol's career if he is to wear the baggy green again.

Hayden also suffered a setback early after making his Test debut in 1994.

The hulking opener did not cement his place in the national side until his breakout 2000-01 tour of India, sweeping his way to 549 runs in three Tests.

"We would ideally like him (Renshaw) to go back to Shield cricket, rejuvenate the way he is playing and belt the door down with runs and demand selection as Cameron Bancroft has just done," Australia chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.