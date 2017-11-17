Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg has told the UN climate conference innovation is at the heart of Australia's action on climate change at home and abroad.

Snowy Hydro 2.0 has had its moment on the world stage.

Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg used the Turnbull government's plans to massively expand the pumped hydro generator during his address to UN climate talks as an example of Australia's innovation in tackling climate change.

The government was also targeting innovative approaches with its international partnerships, and its new energy policy had been labelled "highly innovative", he said.

"Australia is committed to the Paris agreement and strong, meaningful international action on climate change," the minister said in his official statement to COP23 in Bonn.

He highlighted the fact Australia has ratified the second round of Kyoto targets - which Europe is yet to do, a tension point for developing countries - and the new agreement to phase out greenhouse gas HFCs.

And Australia was "making headway" on its 2030 commitment to reduce emissions by 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels.

Innovation was at the core of Australia's efforts at home.

"Whether it's large-scale wind and solar, battery development, demand- side response, or Snowy Hydro 2.0, the largest pumped hydro project in the southern hemisphere, we are harnessing new technology to create a better energy system," he said.

He also touched on the official negotiations that aim to agree to the rules for the Paris agreement at COP24, in December 2018.

Those rules had to offer clear guidelines for each country to set its emission reduction target and a strong transparency framework that would give the public confidence.

Australia wants the year-long "Talanoa dialogue" in 2018, which is expected to result in countries increasing their targets, to drive practical action.

Mr Frydenberg welcomed the UN conference adopting its first gender action plan and deciding how to give indigenous people a voice during climate negotiations.

He praised Fiji's leadership of the conference, the first small Pacific island state to hold the presidency.

"We welcome the progress made under your leadership, are pleased to see the increased pace of our work, and will continue to work hand in hand with you - in the spirit of Talanoa - to harness global momentum to deliver effective climate action."