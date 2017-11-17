Codie Taylor will start for the All Blacks when the world champions face Scotland at Murrayfield. (AAP)

Codie Taylor has been called into the All Blacks' squad as the world champions attempt to maintain a century-old unbeaten record against Scotland.

Codie Taylor has been drafted in to replace an injured Dane Coles as New Zealand made only one change to their line-up as they look to preserve their 112-year unbeaten record in Scotland.

Coles was ruled out of the showdown with Scotland after suffering a serious knee injury in last weekend's 38-18 Test victory over France in Paris and has returned home.

Taylor will earn his 27th cap as part of an experienced All Blacks outfit with Nathan Harris taking his place on the bench and flanker Liam Squire also being included among the substitutes after illness kept him in bed for five days last week.

Substitutes Lima Sopoaga and Ofa Tu'ungafasi are in line to play their fourth match of the world champions' end-of-season tour, during which they beat the Barbarians at Twickenham and a French XV in Lyon on Tuesday.

"This Test against Scotland will be an opportunity for this group of players to take on the challenge of raising the bar on the performance which was set down by their teammates on Tuesday," coach Steve Hansen said.

"Scotland will be a formidable opponent who, from all indications, will be looking to play skilful rugby and an up-tempo game. Therefore, we'll need to meet this challenge head on and be prepared to empty the tank and exert our own pressure upon them."

The All Blacks have played Scotland 30 times since 1905, with 28 wins and two draws. The last match between the two sides was at Murrayfield three years ago, which New Zealand won 24-16.

NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Sam Whitelock, Luke Romano, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Kane Hames. Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Liam Squire, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown.