After more than a decade of making cars and SUVs - and, more recently, solar panels - the company plans to unveil an electric semi-trailer on Thursday night in Hawthorne, California.

The move fits with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's stated goal for the company of accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation.

But the semi also adds to the chaos at Tesla, which posted a record loss in the third quarter. It's already way behind on production of the Model 3, a new lower-cost sedan.

Tesla hasn't released any details about the semi, but some analysts expect it to have a range of more than 300km.

Musk has said it should take about two years to bring the semi to market.