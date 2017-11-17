Tim Paine is set to be recalled as Australia's wicketkeeper for the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane. (AAP)

Tim Paine, who struggled to get a game for Tasmania last summer, and would-be debutant Cameron Bancroft are expected to be named in Australia's Ashes squad.

Tim Paine is expected to be confirmed as Australia's wildcard wicketkeeper for the Ashes opener, nine months after contemplating retirement and seven years after his most recent Test.

Paine is set to be plucked from the Test wilderness on Friday, when chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns finally reveals his cards for next week's clash with England at the Gabba.

Would-be debutant Cameron Bancroft is set be part of a squad for the first and second Tests, claiming out-of-form youngster Matthew Renshaw's place at the top of the order.

Paine was left out of Tasmania's Sheffield Shield side earlier this season, with incumbent Test keeper Matthew Wade behind the stumps for the state.

The 32-year-old, who has posted just one century from 91 first-class games, instead faced England in a tour game at Adelaide Oval then featured in the most recent Shield round as a batsman.

Paine's four Tests all came in 2010, the same year he suffered a broken finger.

It became a recurring injury that threatened to end Paine's career. He recovered but earlier this year contemplated shifting to Melbourne for a job with Kookaburra, having sensed his professional days were numbered after contesting just three Shield games in 2016-17.

The right-hander recently toured India with Australia's Twenty20 side, impressing selector Mark Waugh.

"His glove work's been excellent when he's been given the chance in the T20s. It's just that he's probably not going to be playing for Tasmania, so that makes it a bit difficult." Waugh pondered last month.

West Australians Shaun Marsh and Hilton Cartwright headline the list of contenders for the No.6 spot.

Marsh has been widely tipped to get the nod. The veteran is a much-maligned figure among Australian cricket fans but his recent form, described as career-best by state coach Justin Langer, includes a Shield knock of 91 against the Test attack in Sydney.

Bancroft carried his bat in that same game, scoring a total of 162 runs in his two digs against NSW. He backed it up with an unbeaten 228 against South Australia, all but demanding selection.

If the cards fall as has been speculated it would mean a total of six changes to the incumbent Test XI that defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Marsh, Paine, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are set to come into the team at the expense of Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Steve O'Keefe.

Likely Australia XI: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird (12th man).