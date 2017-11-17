All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu is cited for a tackle during the win over a French selection in Lyon.`

The All Blacks face a date with the World Rugby judiciary after lock Patrick Tuipulotu was cited for a tackle early in their win over a French selection in Lyon.

Tuipulotu was tagged by citing commissioner John Byett of England for a dangerous charge on French ball carrier Marco Tauleigne in the 14th minute of New Zealand's 28-23 win on Tuesday.

In a short statement, World Rugby said a disciplinary hearing before Welsh judicial officer Roger Morris will take place in Edinburgh on Friday morning.

The incident involved a fierce collision between the two players, with Tauleigne jolted back.

The No.8 was escorted from the field with his neck in a brace.

Tuipulotu went on to score a try in one of his best All Blacks performances.