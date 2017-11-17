Amid a fresh push for a banking royal commission, Malcolm Turnbull says action is being taken now to deal with complaints.

Malcolm Turnbull has again rejected the need for a royal commission into banks, despite Nationals MPs plotting to secure parliamentary approval for such an inquiry.

Queensland senator Barry O'Sullivan plans to release next week draft laws establishing a royal commission, The Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

The Liberal-National Party senator would then seek the backing of coalition, Labor, Greens and crossbench senators to pass the bill through the Senate and negotiate with MPs such as George Christensen to get it through the lower house.

The prime minister said the government had made "enormous reforms" in the banking and financial sector.

"We're seeing much greater accountability ... we've given more money and more teeth to the regulators, including ASIC and APRA and we're ensuring that people have a streamlined way of dealing with complaints," Mr Turnbull said.

A royal commission would go on too long and not compensate anyone, he said.

"We're getting on with the job now, we're taking action now and Australians can see the benefit of that right now."