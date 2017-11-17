Australia have brought bowlers Sarah Aley and Delissa Kimmince into their side for the opening women's Ashes Twenty20 in Sydney.

Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening Twenty20 match, as they look to wrap up the women's Ashes with victory over England at North Sydney Oval.

Veteran fast bowler Sarah Aley will make her international T20 debut for Australia.

Medium-pacer Delissa Kimmince has beaten veteran batter Alex Blackwell for a spot in the XI, with offspinner Molly Strano also missing out.

Kimmince, 28, will play her first international since 2014.

Aley, 33, was picked in the squad after an injury to young quick Lauren Cheatle on the back of strong performances in domestic cricket for NSW.

For England, vice-captain Anya Shrubsole has failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Australia can retain the Ashes with a single victory from the series' three remaining T20 matches.

The hosts were frustrated after being unable to clinch the urn when England held out for a draw on Sunday's final day of the one-off day-night Test at the same venue.

The result keeps England in the multi-formatted contest but the visitors will need to win all three T20s for a series victory.

AUSTRALIA:

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elyse Villani, Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Delissa Kimmince, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Aley, Megan Schutt.

ENGLAND:

Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt.