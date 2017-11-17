Michael Cheika has warned the Wallabies to brace themselves for another England ambush against playmaking duo Bernard Foley and Will Genia.

Halfback Genia missed last year's 37-21 defeat in London last year and his deputy Nick Phipps struggled to influence the game as the home side targeted him and Foley relentlessly.

Cheika refused to condemn the tactic and insisted his team won't come off second best in the physical challenge as they look to end a run of four successive losses to Eddie Jones' side on Saturday.

"If you get away with it it's legal isn't it?," he said.

"We like to take the game to the line.

"There is always a danger of that happening when you play the game at the line like that."

It's been suggested the tactic pushes the envelope of legality but Cheika said there's no chance of him approaching New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe before the game.

"I have not seen the referee. I won't highlight it to the ref, what's the point?," he said.

"It's part of the game. I'm not complaining. It's what happens.

"You can't let it get you rattled and you cant be complaining about it or carrying on. Just get up off the floor and get going.

"It's just a mindset of saying that is going to happen so get up and get going to the next thing."

England sit one place ahead of the Wallabies in second place in the world rankings but have not faced the world champion All Blacks since November 2014.

However, Cheika said Jones' team, who have lost one of their last 21 matches under his mentorship, deserve to be classed as the second-best team in the world game.

"I don't think it is false," he said.

"They're beating everyone else. They are not number one because they have not played the other mob and that is the only way to catch them, unless they lose.

"It is actually a vindicated position. We are third and they have beaten us the last four times so if you beat the third placed team four times you should be second."

Despite their dreadful recent record of just one win in the last eight meetings with the All Blacks, Cheika believes that regular exposure works in the Wallabies' favour.

"We're lucky, don't know if everyone would say that, because we get to play against the current number ones, three times a year," he said.

"We get to test ourselves against them all the time.

"Sometimes the test comes up bad and sometimes it comes up OK.

"The more we can test ourselves against New Zealand and England and all those teams that are going to put some heat on us, the better we are going to get."