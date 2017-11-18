After a year curtailed by injury, Andy Murray has parted ways with coach Ivan Lendl. (AAP)

British tennis champion Andy Murray has split with coach Ivan Lendl for a second time.

The British No.1 and world No.16 announced the parting of ways on his official website, describing the move as "mutual".

Murray has won all three of his grand slam crowns under the guidance of Lendl, winning a second Wimbledon title in the second instalment of their partnership.

But in a statement on Friday, Murray said: "I'm thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we've had great success and learned a lot as a team.

"My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing."

The split, regardless of how amicable, caps a year to forget for Murray.

Having scaled so many heights in 2016, including that Wimbledon win, Olympic gold medal and reaching No.1 in the world, 2017 has yielded just one title.

A hip problem ruined his Wimbledon defence and forced him out of the US Open, ultimately ending his season with three months to run.